FACEOFF: Playoffs, Big Red Fail, Andy, Sam the Man

Posted 11:46 pm, October 27, 2019, by
Data pix.

Sears and Murph go back and forth, kind of, on other topics from the week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.