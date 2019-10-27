× Four People Seriously Hurt in Crash Near De Soto

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said four people are seriously hurt after a crash on Highway 169 and Interstate 80 near De Soto.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said an SUV was turning on Highway 169 from westbound I-80 when it was hit by a pickup truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the SUV had to be airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The three people in the truck were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.