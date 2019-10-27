× Insiders 10/27/19: Beto O’Rourke Says it is Realistic to Take Away Guns, Hosting Your Own Caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke joined Insiders to discuss his strategy for winning Iowa and why it is realistic for him to take away guns like he pledges.

The issue of health care helped Democrats make big gains in Congress in 2018. The topic is a point of contention among the Democratic presidential candidates. O’Rourke argues why his plan for health care is better than “Medicare for All.”

The deadline to apply to hold your own satellite caucus is Nov. 18. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price is joined by Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann to discuss how the plan should improve voter accessibility.

An upcoming event will help explain how to participate in the Iowa caucuses.

O'Rourke returns to answer questions and give a prediction on the Quick Six.