Iowa Moves Up in AP Top 25, Iowa State Drops Out

IOWA -- After losing two games in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes responded with two straight wins.

Iowa shut out Northwestern 20-0 on Saturday and moved up one spot to no. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Iowa's win over Northwestern snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes are now 6-2 overall as they head into a bye week. Iowa plays next on Nov. 9 against Wisconsin.

One week after getting back in the top 25, Iowa State has dropped out following a 34-27 loss at home to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones were ranked no. 23. Iowa State falls to 5-3 overall and will play Oklahoma on Nov. 9.

AP Top 25 rankings:

1 LSU

2 Alabama

3 Ohio State

4 Clemson

5 Penn State

6 Florida

7 Oregon

8 Georgia

9 Utah

10 Oklahoma

11 Auburn

12 Baylor

13 Minnesota

14 Michigan

15 SMU

16 Notre Dame

17 Cincinnati

18 Wisconsin

19 Iowa

20 Appalachian State

21 Boise State

22 Kansas State

23 Wake Forest

24 Memphis

25 San Diego State