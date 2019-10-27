Iowa Moves Up in AP Top 25, Iowa State Drops Out

IOWA -- After losing two games in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes responded with two straight wins.
Iowa shut out Northwestern 20-0 on Saturday and moved up one spot to no. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
Iowa's win over Northwestern snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes are now 6-2 overall as they head into a bye week. Iowa plays next on Nov. 9 against Wisconsin.
One week after getting back in the top 25, Iowa State has dropped out following a 34-27 loss at home to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones were ranked no. 23. Iowa State falls to 5-3 overall and will play Oklahoma on Nov. 9.
AP Top 25 rankings:
1 LSU
2 Alabama
3 Ohio State
4 Clemson
5 Penn State
6 Florida
7 Oregon
8 Georgia
9 Utah
10 Oklahoma
11 Auburn
12 Baylor
13 Minnesota
14 Michigan
15 SMU
16 Notre Dame
17 Cincinnati
18 Wisconsin
19 Iowa
20 Appalachian State
21 Boise State
22 Kansas State
23 Wake Forest
24 Memphis
25 San Diego State