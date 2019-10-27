× Police: Des Moines Man Caught Breaking into ATM Using Stolen Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges after police say he used a stolen vehicle to try to steal an ATM.

Police said 25-year-old Catlin Caldwell tried to use a pickup truck, a flatbed trailer and a skid loader to rip an ATM machine from the foundation at the Greater Iowa Credit Union on E. 30th Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The bank’s alarm and residents in the area notified police of the attempted crime. Investigators say the chain Caldwell was using broke while he was pulling on the machine. He abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away, but officers quickly caught up to him. They later learned the truck, trailer and skidloader were all stolen out of Dallas County.

“I`d like to say it`s great police work, but this guy really made it easy for us. It seems like he didn`t have a plan beyond going to steal a truck, trailer and skid loader and then trying to steal an ATM, and that`s when his plan stopped. Obviously, he wasn`t able to get it done and we were able to catch him,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Caldwell faces four felony charges of theft in the first degree.