2 Rounds of Snow to Haunt Central Iowa

We have snow on the way for the last few days of October and it will make the trick-or-treating festivities a bit bone-chilling. We have the first round of rain and snow Monday evening with a more potent system expected Wednesday through Thursday morning.

For tonight, a disturbance will drop out of the Rockies and head through the Plains states today and cross Iowa tonight. This will arrive with shot of even colder air. The atmosphere is pretty dry through mid-day but saturation will start taking place especially between 6 and 8 PM tonight. Temperatures will be above freezing at that time so the precipitation will begin as rain and drizzle. As temperatures drop after 8 PM, there will be a quick transition to snow. The heaviest snowfall rates are expected to occur in south-central and eastern Iowa. Snow amounts look to range from a few tenths of an inch in north-central and western Iowa to 1” in southeast Iowa. The snow will lift out of our area by midnight. You may wake up to some snow on grassy areas on Tuesday.

Tuesday we will get a break in the weather with partly sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees.

A possible winter storm is setting up for the Central US and Great Lakes for mid-week. This next system develops in the 4 Corners region in the southwest US and then lifts up through the Central Plains and Midwest. Snow is trending on starting earlier mid-day on Wednesday and continuing Wednesday evening which could impact Trick-or-Treating on Wednesday night. We are still a few days out so the track of the low pressure center is still unknown. That will greatly determine snowfall amounts through Thursday morning. At this point a general 2 to 4” looks possible with some locally higher amounts, but again this will be determined based on the exact path of the low pressure center through this part of the country. We will continue to keep monitoring the latest models.