DMACC's Annual STEM Festival Includes New Information Sessions

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College is hosting its annual STEM festival with new sessions for both parents and students.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

South Central STEM Hub Regional Manager Sarah Derry said the first session will dive into how people can navigate the internet to find accurate information.

“There is so much information out there, but how do we coach our kids to filter through,” Derry said.

Drake University’s STEM librarian will conduct that information session.

The second session dives into working with teams and understanding failure is okay.

“Failure is a part of innovation. It’s a part of moving forward and if you’re not comfortable with the fact that it may not be perfect the first time, then it will cripple your ability to be an innovator,” Derry said.

Finally, students will learn the importance of coding and how it is used in everyday life.

“Even the way Amazon packs boxes has become more technology-based and it’s going to take individual human beings who have that ability to understand and improve the technology to continue innovating forward,” Derry said.

In addition, students have the opportunity to listen to 56 speakers about STEM-related careers.

An estimated 800 people are expected to attend. It is free and open to 3rd through 8th graders.

You can pre-register online or sign up at the door. The festival is Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at DMACC’s Ankeny Campus in the FFA Enrichment Center at 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny.