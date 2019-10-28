Funeral Monday for MLB Umpire Eric Cooper

Posted 8:00 am, October 28, 2019, by

Eric Cooper (WHO-HD)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Funeral services for Major League Baseball umpire Eric Cooper will take place Monday in West Des Moines.

Cooper was 52-years-old when he passed away last week from a blood clot that developed following knee surgery.

The Des Moines-native spent the last 20 years calling Major League Baseball games across the country. Cooper was behind the plate for two no-hitters in his career, both thrown by Mark Buerhle.

He worked the 2014 World Series and four league championship series.

Funeral services begin at noon at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Instead of flowers, his loved ones are asking for donations to Des Moines Hoover High School’s athletic department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.