Funeral Monday for MLB Umpire Eric Cooper

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Funeral services for Major League Baseball umpire Eric Cooper will take place Monday in West Des Moines.

Cooper was 52-years-old when he passed away last week from a blood clot that developed following knee surgery.

The Des Moines-native spent the last 20 years calling Major League Baseball games across the country. Cooper was behind the plate for two no-hitters in his career, both thrown by Mark Buerhle.

He worked the 2014 World Series and four league championship series.

Funeral services begin at noon at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Instead of flowers, his loved ones are asking for donations to Des Moines Hoover High School’s athletic department.