Good to Be Home After Flood in Pacific Junction

PACIFIC JUNCTION, IOWA — Flood waters covered the town of Pacific Junction in March, when the Platte River flooded in Nebraska, sending a huge deluge of water just northwest of here.

The water closed the town for around a month. Four hundred, or so residents were displaced, including Clydie Nelsen, and her 4 daughters. They were able to get an apartment in nearby Glenwood.

After months of tearing out flood-damaged ceilings, walls and appliances. Nelsen and her girls moved back home on Sunday. Daughter Andri jumped up and down with excitement on learning they would finally be at home.

“They were all very very excited because I had no idea we just relocated them over the weekend,” said Nelsen.

“It was cool, and the first time when I saw my room, I was surprised that we got to move back in,” said daughter, Andri.

Various relief and church groups came in to help, along with Clydie’s Dad to help put things back together.

“We lost all the major appliances, washer, dryer, fridge, freeze, and all the bed frames,” said Nelsen. “We didn’t have a place for them, we took what we could.”

Nelsen worked to keep life as normal as possible for the girls.

“I put a lot of mileage on the car going back-and-forth“ said Nelsen. “It’s only 6 miles we were constantly running the kids were trying to keep them normal as much as we could."

Clydie Nelson said she is committed to staying in her hometown of Pacific Junction. She’s not sure all the residents will return. So far, around 10-15 families have come back to live here. Many houses are standing empty after the flood.

Nelsen thinks many will not decide if they should return to live, until after the coming winter.