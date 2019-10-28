× Gov. Reynolds Signs Proclamation Honoring First Responders

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation for First Responder Appreciation Day to honor the heroes that protect and serve Iowans in times of need.

Gov. Reynolds was joined by police, fire, emergency medical services, search, rescue, and other first responders and the Department of Public Safety.

And while the governor honored the men and women who put their lives on the line for others, she also recognized the problems smaller communities face in finding volunteer EMT’s.

“We`ve talked about that over the last several legislative sessions and, you know, that will be a great thing for the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative to take a look at and address and to kinda see how we can start to move towards that,” said Reynolds, “But it is an issue, especially in rural Iowa.”

The Empower Rural Iowa Initiative is focused on helping rural areas and small communities get the resources and assistance they need.