× I-29 Closure to Allow for Construction Aimed at Preventing Future Flood Closures

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is closing part of Interstate 29 in western Iowa Monday in order to complete work to help prevent future closures from flooding.

Southbound I-29 will be closed from Exit 56 to Exit 55.

During the closure, work will be done on the interstate to add two feet of pavement, which will help raise the road high enough to hopefully keep floodwaters out of reach. The area saw historic flooding from the Missouri River in the spring of 2019.

The DOT will begin the closure at 10:00 a.m. Monday and hopes to have the section of interstate re-opened on November 5th.