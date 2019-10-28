× Iowa State Issues Statement on Man Injured in Fall at Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University has issued a statement after a man was injured in a fall at Jack Trice Stadium during the football game on Saturday.

The statement on the incident reads:

“Iowa State University is in contact with the individuals involved in an accident Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. A fan fell from the second balcony on the stadium’s east side in the first half of the football game versus Oklahoma State. The fan landed on fans sitting in the lower bowl. Emergency medical professionals immediately responded and provided treatment. University leaders express their concern and hope for a quick recovery for all those involved. The names of the injured individuals are not being released at this time.”

Officials have not revealed the extent of the man’s injuries or what led to the fall.