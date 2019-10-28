Street Survival Teen Driving School Prepares Teens for Winter Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Every year, more than 5,000 American teens between the ages of 15 and 20 are involved in a fatal car crash. A national program that aims to teach teens to become better drivers came to the metro and set up an obstacle course.

"We will scare them just a little bit," Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School Chief Instructor Jerry Grogan said. "We take them to their limit of what their car can do and what they can do and then we take them over the limit."

Instructors teach students how to control a vehicle instead of just operating one.

"With the almost spinning, you have to learn how to control that especially when you don’t know if there is a car coming or anything," 15-year-old driving student Jessica Strable said.

Preparing these new drivers for the winter roads, by laying down corn kernels and making students stop quickly on top of them.

"The corn actually simulates ice and when you get on that corn it’s really really slick so they’ll go fast, hit the brakes, stop and it actually helps them feel how the cars doing in that aspect," Grogan said.

"You have to think like, gas, brake, oh yeah brake! And then you slam on it and you learn when you’re in one of those situations you just hit the brake as fast as you can," Strable said.

The situation is designed to give them confidence while driving.

"So it’s showing the weight of the car and how it sways and how sometimes can get you out of control if you turn too hard," Grogan said.

Helping students develop something they wouldn’t learn in Drivers Ed -- instinct.

The Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School will have another session in May. To sign up for the $95 class you can visit streetsurvival.org.