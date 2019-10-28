× Two Des Moines Teens Charged in Fatal Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has made more arrests in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Rodney Brown, 17, and Jackson Calaway, 16, have both been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Both juveniles have been waived to adult court.

Their arrests are in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim on Oct. 10.

Officers found Ibrahim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the front door of an apartment building in the 1600 block of 9th Street. Ibrahim later died at a Des Moines hospital.

Police arrested two other suspects in connection to this case on Oct. 15. Two 18-year-olds, Gregory Hampton and Adam Ismail, are both charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the case.