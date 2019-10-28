× Waukee Northwest High School’s Mascot Name and Colors Revealed

WAUKEE, Iowa — We now know the mascot and colors for Waukee’s second high school.

Students attending Waukee Northwest High School will call themselves the Wolves. The school colors will be royal blue, silver, white and black.

Waukee Community School District made a video announcement on Facebook Monday evening. The mascot name came down to a choice between “Wolves” and “Knights.”

Construction on the new high school has already begun and the district plans to open the school in the fall of 2021. It will sit on 100 acres of land, located off of Hickman Road on N. 10th Street, and be approximately 382,000 square feet.

The school will share space with the City of Waukee. The city plans to build a youth sports complex north of Douglas Parkway on the western edge of the property.

Waukee Northwest High School will have a capacity of 1,800 students with supporting staff. Students attending the new high school will feed in from the northern and western part of the district boundaries.

