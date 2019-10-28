× Waukee Police Investigating Possible Shots Fired

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department is investigating possible shots fired in the area of the Williams Family Townhomes Monday night.

Officers arrived to that area shortly after 7 p.m. While speaking with residents in the 500 to 700 block of Williams Court, officers said they also heard what sounded like gunshots. However, they were unable to pinpoint where it came from.

Waukee police evacuated some residents from their homes as a safety precaution.

No one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.