Authorities Seeking Work Release Escapee from Des Moines Facility

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections is seeking a work-release inmate who didn’t return to custody Monday night in Des Moines.

Fifty-two-year-old Kenneth Eugene Johns was serving time for several drug convictions, among other crimes, when he failed to return to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility. He’s been serving his sentence there since August 6th.

Johns is described as a white male, 5’11”, and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have any information on Johns’ location you’re asked to contact local police.