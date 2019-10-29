Authorities Seeking Work Release Escapee from Des Moines Facility

Posted 8:57 am, October 29, 2019, by

Kenneth Johns (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections is seeking a work-release inmate who didn’t return to custody Monday night in Des Moines.

Fifty-two-year-old Kenneth Eugene Johns was serving time for several drug convictions, among other crimes, when he failed to return to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility. He’s been serving his sentence there since August 6th.

Johns is described as a white male, 5’11”, and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have any information on Johns’ location you’re asked to contact local police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.