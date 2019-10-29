× By Degrees Foundation Helps Students Plan for Future Careers

DES MOINES, Iowa – A group of elementary students in Des Moines took another step toward their future careers Tuesday.

The By Degrees Foundation visited Findley Elementary Tuesday morning, along with Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg.

They talked to students about what their current interests are and the future careers they may be interested in pursuing.

The foundation works to help kids graduate from high school as well as provide direction toward how to reach their career goals. Part of the agenda is working with kids as early as six or seven years old.

“What makes By Degrees unique is that we start working with kids and their families to all the way back in kindergarten, to really start exploring what those options are,” says Emily Westergaard, CEO of By Degrees Foundation.

As students get older, the foundation connects graduates with several college students to learn more about their preferred career path and take several college visits.