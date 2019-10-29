Dowling, DM Christian Advance To Regional Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dowling Catholic and Des Moines Christian were among the Central Iowa teams that advanced to regional volleyball finals on Tuesday night.

The Maroons swept Roosevelt 3-0. Dowling will face Iowa City High in the Class 5A, Region 4 final on Monday.

The Lions held off an upset-minded Creston, 3-1, to move into the Class 3A, Region 3 final, where they'll face Red Oak on Monday.

Other regional semifinal winners include Humboldt, Kuemper Catholic, Nevada and Albia in Class 3A; Carroll, Dallas Center-Grimes, Gilbert and Carlisle in Class 4A; and Centennial, Valley, Waukee, Southeast Polk, Ankeny and Marshalltown in Class 5A.