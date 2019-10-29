Dowling, DM Christian Advance To Regional Finals

Dowling Catholic and Des Moines Christian were among the Central Iowa teams that advanced to regional volleyball finals on Tuesday night.
The Maroons swept Roosevelt 3-0. Dowling will face Iowa City High in the Class 5A, Region 4 final on Monday.
The Lions held off an upset-minded Creston, 3-1, to move into the Class 3A, Region 3 final, where they'll face Red Oak on Monday.
Other regional semifinal winners include Humboldt, Kuemper Catholic, Nevada and Albia in Class 3A; Carroll, Dallas Center-Grimes, Gilbert and Carlisle in Class 4A; and Centennial, Valley, Waukee, Southeast Polk, Ankeny and Marshalltown in Class 5A.