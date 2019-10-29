× Enter to Win a VIP Package to the Iowa Wolves Season Opener on Nov. 8th!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter and show us your little all-star! Attach a picture of your little one or the all-star in your life for a chance to win.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a VIP prize package to the Iowa Wolves season opener on Friday, November 8th at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Where can I buy tickets to the Iowa Wolves season opener?

Click here and save 50% on tickets for the season opener on Nov. 8th.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.