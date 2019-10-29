Halloween Goal: Safe Trick or Treating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa -- This week has seen numerous trick or treat opportunities in towns across Iowa. As we head to Beggars Night and Halloween, it’s good to remember some Halloween Safety from the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

“Some of the trick-or-treating nights started this past weekend and they go through October 31,” said Chief Deputy Capt. Nicholas Lennie of the Story County Sheriff’s Office. “But the majority of trick-or-treating in story County is taking place on October 31, the primetime there is between five and 8 o’clock at night.”

Lennie said it’s good for drivers to be aware of possible children crossing the streets in neighborhoods. It’s also a good time to remind kids of safety in general.

“Talk to your child about stranger danger, the importance of not entering a house or vehicle of a strange place,” said Lennie. “If you have an older kid going out on their own, talk to them about the routes they are taking, make sure you know which neighborhoods they’re going to.”

Here is a list of things to remember, compiled by the Story County Sheriff’s Office:

1. Make sure children are accompanied by an adult or responsible teenager when they go door-to-door.

2. Make sure children wear light-colored or reflective clothing at night. Their costumes should fit well and not impair their vision.

3. Instruct children never to eat anything until they are home and the treats have all been examined. Cut and wash fruit before eating. Check wrappers of commercial treats for signs of tampering.

4. Notify your local law enforcement agency if there are any suspicious treats.

5. Tell your children to trick-or-treat on well-lit streets and remind them not to enter a strange house or car.

6. Make sure your children carry a flashlight if they are out after dark.

7. Teach your children to use the sidewalks if they are able. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the street facing cars.

Anyone with questions regarding these tips may contact Capt. Nicholas A. Lennie at (515) 231-8405.