× Icy Roads Cause Crashes, Delays on Highway 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Slippery conditions from overnight snow forced a slowdown on Highway 5 near Southwest 9th during Tuesday morning’s commute.

Traffic had been reduced to one lane in either direction because of accidents caused by icy roads, but as of 7:45 a.m. all lanes of traffic have been re-opened.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says several crashes happened because the roadway was a “sheet of ice” in the area.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has been assisting and was called out to salt the road. Tow trucks were also out in force to clear the area of the vehicles involved in accidents.

Drivers are being advised to drive carefully because of the slick conditions and icy roads.

You can monitor statewide road conditions here.