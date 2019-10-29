× Update: Missing Ottumwa Boy Found Safe

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Update: Braydon Luke has been located safely. Police found him in a wooded area near his home. The Ottumwa Police Department was assisted in the search by the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

Original: The Ottumwa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Braydon Luke.

Police said Braydon has been missing since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after walked away from his home at 930 North Court and has not returned.

Braydon takes medication and is considered to be endangered due to his personal circumstances.

Braydon is 4’9″ tall and weighs 64 pounds. He has brown hair with pink highlights. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray shoes and a white and green short-sleeve shirt.

If you have information on Braydon’s whereabouts, contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.