× Warren County Asking Voters for $3.5 Million More to Build Justice Center

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Voters in Warren County are being asked to approve more funds for a new courthouse and jail.

Monday night, the county held a public information meeting to share its updated plans for the Warren County Justice Center.

In August of 2018, voters initially approved a $29.9 referendum to pay for the courthouse and jail on Indianola’s town square to be replaced. The old facilities were torn down but in August of this year, bids for the new building came in well over-budget at around $37 million.

The Board of Supervisors has voted to put the issue back on the ballot, saying another $3.5 million is needed to build a scaled-down version of the facility.

The referendum will be voted on November 5th and needs a supermajority of sixty percent “yes” votes in order to pass.