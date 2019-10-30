Layoffs, Pay Cuts Loom for Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris’ Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator from California, is slashing expenses as her campaign struggles to find traction with Iowans and raise money, according to Politico and NBC News. Harris, who arrived on the national scene with high expectations in a crowded Democratic field, has failed to build a following in the polls like fellow senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Real Clear Politics, which tracks polls across the country, shows Harris' standing in various polls in October between 3-7 percent.

Harris' position in the Iowa polls track even lower.

Harris has committed to a renewed focus on Iowa, following criticism from Democratic activists who said that she had been focusing on other early voting states like South Carolina.

"I'm f@#%ing moving to Iowa" Harris told fellow U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii in September.

Harris hasn't literally moved to Iowa, of course, but she has traveled the state more than any other Democrat this month.

On The Insiders in September, Harris addressed criticism from activists about her shifting positions on Medicare for All for health care coverage.