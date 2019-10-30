× Police End Des Moines Chase with PIT Maneuver; 2 Men Arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after police had to use a PIT maneuver to end a chase in the Prospect Park neighborhood.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the chase began around 1:00 a.m. at MLK Pkwy and Clark St. An officer tried to pull over a vehicle due to a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended just over a mile away at 27th St. and Holcomb Ave., when police used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The driver, 23-year-old Malik Trotter of Des Moines, was arrested at the scene and is charged with eluding and driving while suspended.

Police say the passenger, 26-year-old Shaukim Redd of Hammond, Indiana, fled the scene on foot. A K-9 officer tracked Redd and was able to locate him hiding behind a nearby shed. He is charged with violation of parole and interference with official acts.

Both men are being held in the Polk County Jail.