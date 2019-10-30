Snowy Not Spooky Halloween

Central Iowa will be brushed by a weather system that will bring some snow and rain through the Central US. We are the northwest side of the storm system and dry air further north and west of Iowa will be working against the development of any heavy snow for Central Iowa.

A weak band of energy will lift through Iowa mid-day. It’s already bringing some light snow and flurries to parts of western and northwestern Iowa this morning. That band will drift through Central Iowa through early afternoon. Only a few tenths of an inch expected with this. Initial snow will melt on pavement and roadways. More starts to stick during the afternoon and early evening, as the snowfall may be slightly heavier, but still overall a light snowfall event over a long period of time. No warnings or advisories are in effect for Central Iowa as of 11 AM for this system.

Snow looks to taper off by 6 PM in the Metro but will continue in southeast Iowa during the evening. Trick or treating for Beggars’ Night will be cold in the low 30s and upper 20s, and the grass may have a bit of snow on it as the kids make their way around the neighborhood streets.

Southeast Iowa will see the snow continue into the evening and there may be slightly higher totals of 2 to 3 inches in far southeast Iowa by early Thursday morning.

Halloween trick-or-treaters will not have any snow to contend with but it will be very cold again with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s on Thursday night.