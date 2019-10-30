× Urbandale Community Voting on Final Name for New Elementary School

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Community School District is asking its residents for input on what to name the new elementary school.

The top three names include Justin S. Martin Elementary, Millard A. Olmsted Elementary, and Peggy A. Whitson Elementary.

Justin S. Martin was an Urbandale police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2016 while serving the community.

Millard A. Olmsted was instrumental in both the development of the city of Urbandale and its school district.

Peggy A. Whitson is a retired NASA astronaut from Iowa who holds the record for most total days in space by a U.S. astronaut.

Urbandale Community Schools Communications Manager Dena Quist said these names came from a survey set out to the community in September as well as a naming committee that is comprised of community members.

“The name that receives the highest number of responses that will be the name that is then given to our superintendent in order for our superintendent to make a recommendation to the school board,” Quist said.

So far over 1,600 people have voted in the survey.

“The naming committee will be meeting again to review the results and also determine if there are other names that we want to honor and pay tribute to somewhere within the building itself,” Quist said.

The survey is open to the public until November 7th at 5:00 p.m. People are able to vote online or by paper at the district’s administration building at 11152 Aurora Avenue.

The winning name will be presented at the December 9th School Board meeting.

Once complete, the new elementary school will be located at 7110 Prairie Avenue, Urbandale. It is the same location where the old Olmsted Elementary once stood.