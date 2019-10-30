× Woman Injured in Fort Dodge Shooting, Police Say Incident Wasn’t Random

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says multiple calls came in around 7:40 p.m. about possible shots fired in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street. One call also said a female had been shot.

After officer arrived at the location, they found 19-year-old Tailen Sturtz suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was given medical care on scene until paramedics could transport her to the hospital in Fort Dodge. When she was stable, Sturtz was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital for additional treatment.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting was a random act and it involved individuals “known to each other.”

Investigators have spoken with multiple witnesses in the case but believe there are those that have direct knowledge of the incident that have not yet come forward.

Police did not release any further information.