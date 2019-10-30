× Woman Pulled from Burning Fort Dodge Home

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fire crews in Fort Dodge rescued a woman trapped inside a burning house early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 128 Avenue F around 5:30 a.m. Fort Dodge firefighters say the house only had one exit and that was in the area where the fire was.

Two people were able to get out through a window, but one woman was trapped in a bedroom. Crews broke out a window to get to her.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Officials have not released her name or current condition.

The home was severely damaged. There’s no word yet on how the fire started.