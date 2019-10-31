× Attempted Abduction of Child Reported in Sheldahl

SHELDAHL, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about an attempted child abduction in Sheldahl to reach out to them.

Police say a man in a white two-door truck approached a child at the corner of the High Trestle Trail and Polk Street around 4:30 Wednesday.

They believe the man was attempting to abduct the child.

Call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333 if you have any information about the incident.