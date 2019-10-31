Attempted Abduction of Child Reported in Sheldahl

Posted 12:30 pm, October 31, 2019, by

WHO-HD

SHELDAHL, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about an attempted child abduction in Sheldahl to reach out to them.

Police say a man in a white two-door truck approached a child at the corner of the High Trestle Trail and Polk Street around 4:30 Wednesday.

They believe the man was attempting to abduct the child.

Call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333 if you have any information about the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.