‘Halloween on the Hill’ Encourages the Spirit of Giving

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Halloween on the Hill is an annual event that has been going on for nine years in Sherman Hill. The neighborhood puts on a tour of outdoor Halloween decorations and the spooky spirit is also paired with the spirit of giving.

DMARC Food Pantry said they usually get around 1,000 food items donated each year from the Halloween on the Hill event. This is important because this is the time of year when families are most in need.

“There’s a lot of extra costs for families, families who are getting presents for kids, maybe getting an extra special meal made. There’s just a lot more costs around the holiday time so there’s more people who are reaching out and looking for a little bit of assistance to help them get by,” DMARC Communications and Advocacy Manager Luke Elzinga said.

Elzinga said DMARC is looking for healthy food donations, “Donations that are low in sugar fat and salt. Our top three food items are always peanut butter, healthy cereal and fruit canned in its own juice rather than heavy syrup.”

There are intricate decorations, lights, live performances of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and even a dressed-up Freddy Kreuger running around.

All of this is put on by residents of Sherman Hill in order to help those who are in need.

DMARC food pantries said if you forget a food donation, cash donations are always appreciated.

“We’re always looking for cash donations we can buy a whole lot more food at the grocery store with the same dollar because we’re buying in wholesale. So, if you’re really looking to maximize your impact, think about donating money,” Elzinga said.

The event will be up the street from Hoyt Sherman Place, which is a food drop off location, on 16th Street and Center.

You will get a map with all the locations when you donate food. The event is Thursday, October 31st from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.