× Hatch Gains Iowa CCI’s Endorsement in Des Moines’ Mayoral Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who wants to be the next mayor of Des Moines got some backing Thursday morning.

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement endorsed former state senator Jack Hatch at a news conference.

The organization says it wants a candidate who can help make Des Moines a place that is welcoming to everyone and they believe Hatch is the man who can make that happen.

Iowa CCI has long fought against racial profiling by Iowa’s police departments and that’s something Hatch says he’ll fight for too.

“We know that the Des Moines Police Department does not racial profile. We do know that some police officers do. And we’re going to cooperate with our community, with our leaders, and with the police department and the city council and with citizens to not only reduce but to get to a point where Des Moines can actually say we don’t have racial profiling,” said Hatch.

Hatch is also taking a stance on improving the city’s water quality and fixing Des Moines’ Streets.

Incumbent mayor Frank Cownie was first elected in 2004. If he wins re-election it will be the fifth term he’s served as Des Moines’ major.

Also on the November 5th ballot are candidates for mayor Joe Grandanette and Chase E. Holm.