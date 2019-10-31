× Man Charged in Shooting of Guthrie County Deputies Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Case

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of trying to kill two Guthrie County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month was supposed to be in court Thursday on a separate arson charge, but instead entered a written not guilty plea.

Fifty-two-year-old Randall Comly is charged with arson in Clarke County for allegedly lighting an RV on fire. He was unable to be in court Thursday morning because he was getting stitches removed from a gunshot wound he suffered after opening fire on deputies who were trying to serve an arrest warrant in the arson case on Oct. 17th.

A written plea of not guilty was submitted by his attorney. Comly has also waived his right to a speedy trial in the case.

Comly is facing two counts of attempted murder for the shooting involving Guthrie County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies and Stuart Police were trying to serve the arrest warrant on Oct. 17th when Comly, who was hiding in a closet, came out shooting.

Comly was struck in the arm and two deputies outside the home were struck by bullets as the officers fired back.

Court records show Comly has an extensive criminal history. He is awaiting trial in several cases.