Authorities: Slick Roads Caused Crashes Outside of Dallas Center-Grimes High School

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Multiple crashes outside of Dallas Center-Grimes High School blocked IA 44 Thursday morning and officials say icy road conditions played a role in the accidents.

The first crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on IA 44 in front of the high school. Sgt. Heath Osberg says it involved two vehicles. Four vehicles trying to avoid the first accident also crashed, and one of them collided with a utility pole.

The crash took out the traffic lights and left live power lines across the road. Both directions of IA 44 were blocked off by sheriff’s deputies from Polk and Dallas counties while crews worked to clear the area.

MidAmerican Energy was called out to deal with the power issue.

Because of the live power lines, the entrance to the high school was blocked off and no vehicles were able to enter the property while work was being done. That caused a major traffic backup.

Sgt. Osberg says as of 8:50 a.m. traffic in both directions is open again on IA 44. Because the traffic light was damaged stop signs have been placed at the intersection.

One person was transported to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.