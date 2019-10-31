× Perry Man Dies After Truck Hits Parked Car

PERRY, Iowa – A Perry man was killed late Wednesday night after he lost control of his pickup truck and hit a parked car.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 11:23 p.m. at 1006 Park Street in Perry. Officials say 48-year-old Michael Sloss hit a parked car with his truck, then swerved into the yard of a home before hitting a tree and two parked vehicles.

Sloss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.