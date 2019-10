DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of about two dozen teens attacked Devin Radcliff in the downtown Des Moines Skywalk on October 12th. Radcliff suffered multiple bruises, scratches, and a severe concussion.

He feels if it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone. Radcliff spoke exclusively to Channel 13’s Sonya Heitshusen about what happened and what he would like to see change.