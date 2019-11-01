WATCH LIVE: 13 Democratic Presidential Candidates Speak in Des Moines
High School Football Scores

13 Democratic Presidential Candidates Speak at Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines

Posted 8:40 pm, November 1, 2019, by

Iowa Democratic Party Liberty and Justice Celebration

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirteen presidential candidates are speaking to a crowd of more than 13,000 at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night.

The speaking order will be Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bennet, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, John Delaney and Steve Bullock.

Watch the event live here.

Watch the candidates’ full speeches below.

Pete Buttigieg

Data pix.

Joe Biden

Data pix.

Andrew Yang

Data pix.

Elizabeth Warren

Data pix.

Kamala Harris

Data pix.

Tom Steyer

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.