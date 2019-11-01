× 13 Democratic Presidential Candidates Speak at Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirteen presidential candidates are speaking to a crowd of more than 13,000 at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night.

The speaking order will be Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bennet, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, John Delaney and Steve Bullock.

Watch the event live here.

Watch the candidates’ full speeches below.

Pete Buttigieg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Biden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrew Yang

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elizabeth Warren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kamala Harris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Steyer