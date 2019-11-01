Exciting Highlights from First Round of Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa High School Football Playoffs kicked off with 16 teams qualifying in six classes.

We have highlights from nine games and post-game interviews from three. All winners advance to the quarterfinals, which are played next Friday, Nov. 8.

All final scores posted below.

CLASS 4A

Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 42, Linn-Mar, Marion 14

Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque, Senior 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Indianola 7

Waukee 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 15

CLASS 3A

Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7

Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10

Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0

North Scott, Eldridge 9, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3

Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28

Pella 24, Independence 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15

Solon 14, Iowa City, Liberty 7

CLASS 2A

Algona 35, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 14

Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7

Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21

OABCIG 26, West Marshall, State Center 7

PCM, Monroe 34, Benton Community 8

Waukon 52, Tipton 16

West Liberty 6, Monticello 0

Williamsburg 25, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 8

CLASS 1A

Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama, Panora 14

Regina, Iowa City 23, Mediapolis 19

South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22

Treynor 21, Western Christian, Hull 10

Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12

West Branch 23, North Linn, Troy Mills 0

West Lyon, Inwood 55, Osage 14

West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Underwood 7

CLASS A

Earlham 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 34

Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14

MFL MarMac 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24

North Tama, Traer 16, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

South O'Brien, Paullina 43, Tri-Center, Neola 7

West Hancock, Britt 38, IKM-Manning 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Westwood, Sloan 0

CLASS 8

Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 24

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 72, New London 12

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

H-L-V, Victor 28, Midland, Wyoming 22

St. Mary's, Remsen 66, East Mills 28

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Rockford 8