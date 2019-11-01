Exciting Highlights from First Round of Iowa High School Football Playoffs

IOWA -- The Iowa High School Football Playoffs kicked off with 16 teams qualifying in six classes.
We have highlights from nine games and post-game interviews from three. All winners advance to the quarterfinals, which are played next Friday, Nov. 8.
All final scores posted below.
CLASS 4A
Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 42, Linn-Mar, Marion 14
Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque, Senior 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Indianola 7
Waukee 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 15
CLASS 3A
Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7
Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10
Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0
North Scott, Eldridge 9, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3
Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28
Pella 24, Independence 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15
Solon 14, Iowa City, Liberty 7
CLASS 2A
Algona 35, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 14
Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7
Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21
OABCIG 26, West Marshall, State Center 7
PCM, Monroe 34, Benton Community 8
Waukon 52, Tipton 16
West Liberty 6, Monticello 0
Williamsburg 25, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 8
CLASS 1A
Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama, Panora 14
Regina, Iowa City 23, Mediapolis 19
South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22
Treynor 21, Western Christian, Hull 10
Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12
West Branch 23, North Linn, Troy Mills 0
West Lyon, Inwood 55, Osage 14
West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Underwood 7
CLASS A
Earlham 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 34
Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14
MFL MarMac 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24
North Tama, Traer 16, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
South O'Brien, Paullina 43, Tri-Center, Neola 7
West Hancock, Britt 38, IKM-Manning 14
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Westwood, Sloan 0
CLASS 8
Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 24
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 72, New London 12
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
H-L-V, Victor 28, Midland, Wyoming 22
St. Mary's, Remsen 66, East Mills 28
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Rockford 8