Fallen Metro Police Officers Remembered, Three Years Later

URBANDALE, Iowa — Saturday marks the three-year anniversary since the deaths of Des Moines Police Sergeant Anthony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin. On November 2nd, 2016 they were ambushed by a man while they were on patrol.

In the three years since their death, their police departments are honoring them in many ways and making sure that they are never forgotten. A Sergeant from the Urbandale Police Department is coaching a basketball team dreamt up by his son called Team Justin Martin.

“With this team and these boys going out there honoring him and keeping his memory alive just not for Justin but for Beminio and for all the officer that died in the line of duty,” Urbandale Police Sergeant Shane Taylor said.

These 8th graders have been practicing for months and wear Justin Martin’s name on their chest. Justin Martin’s parents even came to a game and Sergeant Taylor says he was so proud to see the boys shake their hands and pay respects to Officer Martin’s family.

Sergeant Taylor wants to teach the boys about the importance of working hard and giving it your all… something the fallen Des Moines Police Sergeant Anthony Beminio was known for.

“The best advice he gave me, and it’s never failed me… give 100% every day. If you go into work and you have 75% in you, give 100% of 75%,” Des Moines Senior Police Officer Ned Chiodo said.

The public is welcome to come to the final game for Team Justin Martin on Saturday. It will be at the All Iowa Attack in Ames at the Fieldhouse, the first game is at 9:30 a.m., then at 11:45 a.m. If they win, they could be playing at 1:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.