× Husband and Wife West Des Moines Daycare Owners Facing Neglect and Drug Charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The husband and wife owners of a West Des Moines in-home daycare are now facing neglect and drug charges.

Robert Mackey, 55, and Paula Mackey, 48, were booked into the Polk County Jail around 2:00 am on Friday. The Mackeys are each charged with five felony counts of Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person, a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor charge for Operating a Child Development Home Without Authority.

Details of the charges were not available online early Friday morning. However, we do know that the Mackeys have been under investigation.

According to online court records, the Department of Human Services began investigating the Mackeys and their unregistered in-home daycare “Tender Moments” back in June. Paula Mackey reportedly admitted that they carried for as many as 19 children in their home with three adults supervising. Mackey was told she couldn’t have more than five children in an unlicensed daycare but days later DHS employees again spotted at least 13 children being left at the home.

West Des Moines Police then executed a search warrant on the Mackey home. Inside they reportedly found firearms within reach of sleeping children. Police found 22 guns inside the Mackey home, along with a bag of knives and marijuana.

No charges were filed at the time.