Morning Fire Damages Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out to a house fire in northeast Des Moines early Friday morning.

Sgt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 7:30 a.m. after a homeowner in the 800 block of NE 43rd Ave. discovered the fire.

When fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the home and flames visible through the windows. The Saylor Township Fire Department, Ankeny Fire Department, and the Johnston-Grimes Fire Department worked together to extinguish the flames pretty quickly.

All the people and pets in the home were able to make it out safely.

There’s no word yet on a possible cause for the fire.