No Clear Leader Among 2020 Democrats for Iowa Caucusgoers in New Poll

IOWA — A new survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers from the New York Times and Siena College finds a tight top tier of four in Iowa, with no clear leader in the first state to weigh in on the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In Friday’s poll, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has the support of 22%, with a tight cluster of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (19%), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (18%) and Former Vice President Joe Biden (17%) all within striking distance of Warren.

The results in the early voting state do not bode well for Biden and are similar to a September CNN/Des Moines Regiser/Mediacom poll in which Warren challenged Biden’s dominance in the race.

This also marks a jump for Buttigieg, who previously lagged behind the three longstanding frontrunners and clocked in at 9% in CNN’s poll in Iowa last month.

Behind them, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar lands at 4%, and California Sen. Kamala Harris and businessman Andrew Yang at 3% each in Friday’s poll. The poll is Klobuchar’s second poll that meets the standard to qualify for the December Democratic presidential debate, which requires 4% in at least four national or early state polls that meet the DNC’s criteria or 6% in two early state polls between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer all garnered 2% of support.

Two-thirds of likely caucusgoers in the poll said they could still change their minds about whom to support.

The Times/Siena survey was conducted from Oct. 25-30, questioned 439 Iowa Democratic caucusgoers and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.