Police: Man Shot in Mouth During Large Fight on Des Moines’ South Side

Posted 6:39 am, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, November 1, 2019

(WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is recovering after police say he was shot in the mouth early Friday morning on Des Moines’ south side.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers were dispatched to 1264 Cummins Road around 1:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a large fight. While on the way, they learned a shooting had taken place.

When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the mouth. He was transported to Methodist Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Investigators are interviewing several witnesses. No information about a suspect in the shooting has been released.

