Presidential Candidates Flock to Des Moines for Iowa Democratic Party Fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines will once again be the center of the Democratic presidential race Friday night.

Fourteen candidates will take part in the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration at Wells Fargo Arena.

That includes all of the current frontrunners in the race: Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg.

The fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m.

Several of the candidates are hosting some pre-dinner events and a few of them could affect your commutes Friday. Watson Powell Jr. Way between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street will close as well as 4th Street Between Watson Powell Jr. Way and Park Street.

Some of the organized events ahead of Friday night’s celebration:

Vice President Joe Biden – 3:30 p.m. at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, Ballroom B

Sen. Cory Booker – 4:00 p.m. Iowa Events Center, Room 304

Gov. Steve Bullock – 5:00 p.m. Iowa Events Center, Rooms 302 & 303

Mayor Pete Buttigieg – 4:00 p.m. Cowles Commons, Ben Harper performance

Rep. John Delaney – 3:00-6:00 p.m. Buzzard Billy’s

Sen. Kamala Harris — 3:45 p.m. 4th St. and Park Ave.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar – 4:30 p.m. Forte Banquet & Conference Center

Rep. Beto O’Rourke – 5:15 p.m. Rotary Riverwalk Park, 821 W. River Dr.

Sen. Bernie Sanders – 5:30 p.m. West Plaza of Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center

Mr. Andrew Yang – 12:00 p.m. Brenton Skating Plaza, Weezer performance

The Iowa Caucuses are scheduled for February 3rd, 2020.