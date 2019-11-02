Bucs Win Shootout Over First-Place Lincoln

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE -- The Buccaneers scored five goals in the final two periods to hold off a rally from Lincoln on Saturday, 6-4.

Six different Bucs scored goals. Mason Nevers and Joey Strada had a goal and two assists each.

Des Moines built a 3-0 lead in the second period, only to see that edge evaporate thanks to a flurry of goals late in the period. Lincoln even took a 4-3 lead early in the third, but the Bucs rebounded to score three more times in the period en route to the win.

The Bucs (6-4-0-1) are at Tri-City Nov. 8 and 9.