Businesses Evacuated After Train Derails in Boone

BOONE, Iowa — A train came off its tracks in Boone Saturday evening, causing a gas leak which evacuated nearby businesses.

The derailment happened around 6 p.m. behind Hy-Vee in the 1100 block of 8th Street.

The Boone Police Department said it caused a minor gas leak, forcing Hy-Vee and other nearby businesses to be evacuated.

The derailment resulted in no injuries, but some property damage was reported.

Authorities have not said what caused the derailment.