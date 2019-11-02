Businesses Evacuated After Train Derails in Boone

Posted 8:05 pm, November 2, 2019, by

WHO-HD

BOONE, Iowa — A train came off its tracks in Boone Saturday evening, causing a gas leak which evacuated nearby businesses.

The derailment happened around 6 p.m. behind Hy-Vee in the 1100 block of 8th Street.

The Boone Police Department said it caused a minor gas leak, forcing Hy-Vee and other nearby businesses to be evacuated.

The derailment resulted in no injuries, but some property damage was reported.

Authorities have not said what caused the derailment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.