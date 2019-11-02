Dowling Boys Claim 4A Cross Country Title; Johnston Girls Win 4A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Runners competed in the Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge on Saturday.

The Dowling Catholic boys took home the Class 4A team title. In the race, Pleasant Valley's Max Murphy edged out Dowling's Sam Hall to win the individual 4A title.

The Johnston girls ran to a first-place finish in Class 4A. Camille Jackson of Ames is the individual 4A champion.

Class 4A Boys

Team Top 10

1 Dowling Catholic, WDM 87

2 Pleasant Valley 96

3 Dubuque, Hempstead 100

4 Johnston 135

5 Sioux City, North 160

6 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 188

7 Cedar Falls 194

8 Iowa City, West 206

9 Southeast Polk 220

10 Iowa City, Liberty 254

Individual Top 10

1 Max Murphy, 15:29.3 Pleasant Valley

2 Sam Hall, 15:29.5 Dowling Catholic, WDM

3 Jacob Green, 15:35.0 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

4 Kent Nichols, 15:46.1 Pleasant Valley

5 Drake Hanson, 15:46.1 Southeast Polk

6 Ryan Winger, 15:48.6 Dubuque, Hempstead

7 Jack Pendergast, 15:53.0 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

8 Owen Maloney, 15:53.5 Dubuque, Hempstead

9 Jaysen Bouwers, 15:54.3 Sioux City, North

10 Max Locher, 15:57.1 Cedar Rapids, Washington

Go here to find the complete Class 4A boys results.

Class 3A Boys

Team Top 10

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 109

2 Clear Creek-Amana 110

3 Center Point-Urbana 127

4 Wahlert Catholic, Dub 156

5 Marion 174

6* Gilbert 179

7* Carlisle 179

8 Decorah 188

9 Norwalk 208

10 Pella 225

Individual Top 10

1 Nate Mueller, 15:45.7 Adm, Adel

2 Quinton Orr, 15:52.1 Humboldt

3 Eli Larson, 16:09.0 Center Point-Urbana

4 Brady Hogan, 16:15.4 Decorah

5 Aidan Ramsey, 16:19.9 Dallas Center-Grimes

6 Josiah Wittenberg, 16:21.2 Pella

7 Trey Gross, 16:23.1 Harlan

8 Bradley Ramsey, 16:25.2 Dallas Center-Grimes

9 Luke Post, 16:27.0 Center Point-Urbana

10 Jacob Storey, 16:28.3 Dallas Center-Grimes

Go here to find the complete Class 3A boys results.

Class 2A Boys

Team Top 10

1 Tipton 78

2 Des Moines Christian 82

3 Monticello 106

4 Albia 151

5 Davis County, Bloomfield 174

6 Danville-New London 183

7 Williamsburg 186

8 South Hardin 200

9 Camanche 237

10 GCGR, Grundy Center 239

Individual Top 10

1 Dylan Darsidan, 16:02.0 Camanche

2 Brady Griebel, 16:02.8 Bellevue

3 Caleb Shumaker, 16:11.4 Tipton

4 Louden Foster, 16:25.2 West Central Valley

5 Cody Smith, 16:28.0 Des Moines Christian

6 Tahe Hulstein, 16:34.0 Western Christian, Hull

7 Lake LeBahn, 16:37.4 Union, Laporte City

8 Carson Shively, 16:40.7 Davis County, Bloomfield

9 Quinton Grove, 16:41.2 South Hamilton, Jewel

10 Harrison Ahlrichs, 16:42.3 Monticello

Go here to find the complete Class 2A boys results.

Class 1A Boys

Team Top 10

1 Madrid 74

2 Nodaway Valley 107

3 Calamus-Wheatland 118

4 Earlham 119

5 Maquoketa Valley, Del 209

6 Denver 211

7 St. Albert, Council B 215

8* South Winneshiek, Cal 223

9* West Fork, Sheffield 223

10 Pekin 227

Individual Top 10

1 Joshua Baudler, 16:11 Nodaway Valley

2 Noah Jorgenson, 16:25 Sidney

3 Jason Renze, 16:28 Madrid

4 Bennett Heisterkamp, 16:33 St. Albert, Council Bluffs

5 Randy Jimenez, 16:37 Southeast Warren, Lib

6 Brady Millikin, 16:39 Pekin

7 Jayden Dickson, 16:39 Earlham

8 Garrett Buxton, 16:40 Ogden

9 Will Roder, 16:40 Gehlen Catholic, Lema

10 Chase Knoche, 16:41 Calamus-Wheatland

Go here to find the complete Class 1A boys results.

Class 4A Girls

Team Top 10

1 Johnston 56

2 Dubuque Senior 88

3 Linn-Mar, Marion 119

4 Waukee 138

5 Southeast Polk 144

6 Valley, West Des Moin 200

7 Dubuque, Hempstead 202

8 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 218

9 Iowa City, City 223

10 Dowling Catholic, Wdm 247

Individual Top 10

1 Camille Jackson, 17:23.9 Ames

2 Ashlyn Keeney, 17:44.1 Iowa City, Liberty

3 Lillian Schmidt, 18:07.6 Dubuque Senior

4 Micah Poellet, 18:18.9 Linn-Mar, Marion

5 Bella Heikes, 18:31.4 Johnston

6 Kaia Downs, 18:38.8 Sioux City, East

7 Claire Edmondson, 18:39.7 Dubuque Senior

8 Aleah Tenpas, 18:41.0 Johnston

9 Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, 18:46.2 Ottumwa

10 Samantha Strauss, 18:48.1 Johnston

Go here to find the complete Class 4A girls results.

Class 3A Girls

Team Top 10

1 Ballard 57

2 Dallas Center-Grimes 80

3 Wahlert, Dubuque 125

4 Harlan 168

5 Bishop Heelan Catholi 193

6 Center Point - Urbana 198

7 Solon 227

8 Pella 236

9* Decorah 240

10* Grinnell 240

Individual Top 10

1 Adrianna Katcher, 18:29.4 Center Point - Urbana

2 Shewaye Johnson, 18:40.3 Ballard

3 Paityn Noe, 18:44.4 Ballard

4 Megan Sterbenz, 18:45.7 Dallas Center-Grimes

5 Norah Pearson, 18:46.1 Knoxville

6 Amber Aesoph, 18:49.9 Bishop Heelan Catholi

7 Abby Ryon, 18:55.3 Mount Pleasant

8 Kiki Connell, 18:57.4 Charles City

9 Emma Hoins, 19:07.3 Waverly-Shell Rock

10 Ellie Meyer, 19:10.7 Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWS

Go here to find the complete Class 3A girls results.

Class 2A Girls

Team Top 10

1 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61

2 Williamsburg 62

3 Monticello 130

4* Jesup 169

5* Acgc 169

6* Starmont 179

7* Wc-Kp 179

8 Unity Christian, Oran 191

9 Davis County, Bloomfi 196

10 Cherokee, Washington 242

Individual Top 10

1 Marie Hostetler, 17:58.2 Mid-Prairie, Wellman

2 Emily Staal, 18:39.3 Springville-Central C

3 2 Kate Crawford, 19:05.9 ACGC

4 3 Grace Schaefer, 19:11.4 Williamsburg

5 Ella Waddle, 19:19.0 Panorama, Panora

6 Addison Parrott, 19:20.1 Danville-New London

7 Kenna Meisgeier, 19:20.3 Starmont

8 Emma Althoff, 19:22.5 Monticello

9 Amanda Treptow, 19:28.0 Jesup

10 Jimena Fierro Perez, 19:39.4 West Liberty

Go here to find the complete Class 2A girls results.

Class 1A Girls

Team Top 10

1 Logan-Magnolia 112

2 Hudson 133

3 Ahstw, Avoca 142

4 Aplington-Parkersburg 146

5 Regina, Iowa City 150

6 Kee, Lansing 164

7 Denver 183

8 Nodaway Valley 198

9 Pekin 211

10 Van Meter 215

Individual Top 10

1 Peyton Pogge, 18:45.4 Tri-Center, Neola

2 Haley Meyer, 18:51.4 Kee, Lansing

3 Jalyssa Blazek, 18:54.0 Turkey Valley, Jackson

4 Sophia Jungling, 18:54.3 Aplington-Parkersburg

5 Billie Wagner, 19:02.6 South Winneshiek, Cal

6 Grace Beck, 19:39.3 Denver

7 Rylee Dunkin, 19:43.1 Twin Cedars, Bussey

8 Ryann Portch, 19:47.7 Ahstw, Avoca

9 Maddie Moline, 19:48.2 Manson Northwest Webster

10 Greenlee Smock, 19:49.2 Lynnville-Sully

Go here to find the complete Class 1A girls results.