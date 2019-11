Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Iowa -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a grocery store in downtown Ogden Saturday night.

The fire started before 9 p.m. at the Ogden Mart. One of the walls has collapsed and a Channel 13 reporter on scene said flames are shooting 50 feet in the air.

The Boone Fire Department is battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Channel 13 will provide updates when more information is available.