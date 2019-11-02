× Police: Urbandale Grandmother Left Child Alone for Church; Child Found Crossing Street

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale grandmother faces charges after police say she left her young grandchild alone while she went to church.

Beatrice Brewer, 69, is charged with one count of child endangerment.

Police said Brewer was caring for her 6-year-old grandchild back in September when she left her apartment for church without taking the child with her or verifying their safety. Court documents said someone found the child trying to cross 86th Street and Meredith Drive and called police. They said Brewer told police she couldn’t find the child when she left but believed the child was hiding or locked out.